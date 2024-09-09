GOVERNMENT says it is saddened by the passing of Hanif Adams who passed away yesterday at the age of 70 after battling with cancer.

And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says the death of Adams has robbed the Zambian game of a great resource.

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said Adams death was confirmed by Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to the Cabinet, who is a close family friend of the late.

“Mr. Adams was a towering figure in Zambia’s sporting and entertainment sectors. As the founder and owner of Lusaka Dynamos Football Club, and a life member of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), he played a pivotal role in the development of football

in the country,” Kawana said.

He said Adams’ passion for sports was matched by his groundbreaking work in the entertainment industry through his company, Cloud Investments, which established him as a pioneer and innovator.

“His contributions to both sports and entertainment have left an indelible mark on Zambia, and his visionary leadership will continue to inspire future generations. Mr. Adams’ legacy is one of excellence, perseverance, and a deep love for his community and nation. Government, on behalf of the people of Zambia, extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Adams during this time of mourning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamanga said Adams left a permanent footprint on the Zambian football landscape with his lifelong proprietorship of Lusaka Dynamos and other community projects.

“On behalf of my executive and the entire football community, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Adams family for the passing of Hanif. We join them in mourning this great sports personality whose contribution to the game is immeasurable,” said Kamanga.

“Hanif served in various committees in football and in FAZ and rendered his expertise to the game wholeheartedly. As a life member of FAZ, he was among the seniors that we drew counsel from in the management of our game”.

Adams’ funeral prayers took place at the Omar Mosque in Kamwala at 20:30 hours last night and was followed by burial.