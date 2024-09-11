NINE time Zambian champions, ZESCO United will today host Green Eagles in a rescheduled Super League fixture and attempt to dislodge Nchanga Rangers at the summit of the league table. The Ndola giants, who are on a two-game winning streak in the Super League, occupy fifth position on the log after victories over Nkana and NAPSA Stars. ZESCO are trailing table toppers Nchanga Rangers and second placed Green Buffaloes by a single point and a win over Eagles today will see them open a two points lead at the summit of the Super League table. Led by caretaker coach Emmanuel Siwale, the Ndola giants are deemed as favourites going into this afternoon’s fixture after they picked two wins and one...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.