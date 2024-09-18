HIGH Flying Nkwazi FC coach Aggrey Chiyangi says the police sponsored outfit is ready to face Zesco United in today’s MTN Super League clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Nkwazi, who are 12th on the Super League table with four points take on the league leaders who are determined to extend their lead at the summit. After three matches played so far, Zesco United dominates with nine points collected from wins over Nkana, NAPSA Stars and Green Eagles. Chiyangi, who led Nkwazi to a goalless draw against Atletico Lusaka in their last fixture, said Nkwazi had prepared well for the Ndola giants. “We are playing against Zesco United and we know that they have won the last three games...



