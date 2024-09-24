THE Football Association of Zambia will hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss constitutional amendments this week. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the main focus of the meeting will be proposals by Elite Ladies Football Club and Maestro United Zambia. Writing in his weekly column yesterday, the FA chief said the proposals in question were for an elected Zambian Premier League, the representation of Zambian Women Super League voting, and the state of the Referees Association of Zambia. “Welcome to our weekly football dosage that sets the pace for the days ahead. This week is especially special with the football family convening for the extraordinary general conference which will seek to adopt some proposed constitutional amendments to the FAZ constitution,”...



