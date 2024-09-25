ZAMBIA U-20 men’s national team coach Boyd Mulwanda has unveiled his final 20-man squad for the COSAFA Under-20 Championship set to take place between September 26 to October 5 in Maputo, Mozambique. Mulwanda, who had earlier named a 63-member provisional squad will lead the junior Chipolopolo boys as they seek to win another regional crown. As record 12-time winners of the regional championship, the Junior Chipolopolo will be heading to Maputo to fight for their 13th COSAFA crown and qualify for the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for next year. Mulwanda has picked a strong squad comprising of four players from the 2023 U-20 AFCON in goalkeepers Levison Banda, Eric Musonda Makungu and defenders Happy Nsiku...



