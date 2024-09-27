ZESCO United Chief Executive Officer Charles Kalala has cautioned the Ndola giants against being complacent after opening a five points lead at the summit of the MTN Zambia Super League table. After defeating Nchanga Rangers 2-0 thanks to an Amine Hiver brace last weekend in Chingola, Zesco United propelled to 13 points on the Super League table, five points ahead of second placed Green Buffaloes who are on eight points. The Ndola giants are unbeaten with four wins and one draw in the first five games played in the MTN Zambia Super League. Kalala said there was need for Emmanuel Siwale’s team not to drop its guard and stay focused because they still had a lot of games to play...



