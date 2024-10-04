Emmanuel Mwanza of Zambia celebrates goal during the 2024 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon COSAFA Qualifier Match between Zambia and Namibia at ABB Stadium in Maputo on the 01 October 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

ZAMBIA has qualified for the CAF 2025 TotalEnergies Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after overcoming Zimbabwe 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 stalemate in the second semifinal at the ongoing 2024 Cosafa Championship in Maputo, Mozambique.

Goalkeeper Levison Banda scooped the man of the match award after his heroic performance helped Zambia into the final of the Cosafa Cup, at the same time sealing qualification to the continental showpiece.

Zambia dominated the match and scored two first half goals through Perkings Mwale and captain David Simukonda.

However, the Junior Chipolopolo lost focus in the second half and allowed Zimbabwe to equalise thanks to super sub Prince Ndlovu who scored a brace as Zimbabwe staged a comeback.

“It would have been sad for us had we lost the game because having led 2-0, we allowed Zimbabwe to come back but I feel very happy that we managed to win it in the end,” coach Boyd Mulwanda said after the final whistle.

Mulwanda said his charges were excited after scoring two goals in the first five minutes of the game and allowed Zimbabwe to come back and force a penalty shootout.

“After scoring two goals, the boys started playing delaying tactics which was not supposed to be the case. In the end we were punished by the changes that Zimbabwe made in the second half which worked for them and they got the goals which they needed,” he said.

In Saturday’s final at the ABB Stadium in Maputo, Zambia will face South Africa who defeated Angola in the first semifinal game.

Mulwanda said his defending champions would plan for their Southern African rivals.

“We have watched the way South Africans are playing and we will plan for them and see if we can get the goals we need in that final,” said Mulwanda.

Zimbabwe coach Simon Marange said he was proud of his charges despite having lost to Zambia, who had dominated the first half of the game.

“In the first half Zambia played really well and were strong in the first half, they overloaded the midfield but we came in the second half and switched to plan B where we matched their numbers inside and then we tried to play more. It seemed to be working and we got the two goals we needed to take the game to penalties and the penalties seemed to be going our way at first but it wasn’t to be. It is a difficult game to take in terms of emotions but I’m really proud of my players because they fought hard,” said Marange.

It took the Chipolopolo boys, who had qualified as best losers, just seven minutes to break Zimbabwe with Perkins Mwale scoring the opening goal.

Zesco United’s young striker and captain of the side, David Simukonda doubled Zambia’s lead from a fine pass by Emmanuel Mwanza five minutes before the half hour mark.

In the second half, Zimbabwe dominated the match and reduced the deficit through a 66th minute goal from Ndhlovu.

After reducing the deficit with an overhead kick in the 66th minute, Ndlovu completed his brace as he pounced on a rebound after goalkeeper Levison Banda saved Denzel Mapuwa’s penalty in the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) congratulated the boys for qualifying to the 2025 U-20 AFCON.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the back-to-back qualification for the under-20 boys was a moment of pride for the association and the nation at large.

“On behalf of my executive committee, I wish to congratulate the under-20 national team and the technical bench. The qualification to the AFCON is yet another milestone that speaks to the progress espoused in our 10-year strategic plan,” said Kamanga.

Kamanga urged the team to remain focused and aim to lift the trophy on Saturday and add to the 60th independence anniversary flavour that has engulfed the nation.

He said qualification for the AFCON was a perfect independence gift for the Zambian people.