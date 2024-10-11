LUSAKA Automotive Futsal Club coach Andrea Cristoforetti says the 2024/25 FAZ Premier Futsal League will be very competitive. Cristoforetti, who doubles as National Futsal Team coach says the first round has proven that all teams are determined to challenge and dethrone Automotive, who won the 2023/24 FAZ/PFL crown without losing. Automotive started the new season with a humiliating defeat to CSS Petauke Futsal Club before thumping new comers Kafue Celtics on match day two of the FAZ/PFL. Cristoforetti said competition was crucial to the development of the sport in Zambia. “The league itself will be very competitive this season and I’m very happy about that because of my role as national team coach. As PFL we want the league to...



