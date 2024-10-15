FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has rued Chipolopolo’s injury crisis during the current round of AFCON qualification games. The national team is missing not less than seven regular players ahead of the return match against Chad today. However, the FAZ chief is hopeful that Zambia can avoid defeat in Cameroon and maintain its hold on second position. “Having drawn at home to Chad on Friday, the expectation is that Tuesday’s match should give the Chipolopolo impetus to sustain their hold on second place,” Kamanga wrote in his weekly column yesterday. “The team has not had a lot of fortune with injuries going into the two back-to-back fixtures with seven first team players ruled out. A quick count has Patson Daka, Edward...



