THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) says the sport is facing numerous challenges, including sponsorship woes that have a negative impact on its growth.

ZRU president Chileshe Bweupe says some clubs are operating without sponsors, making it difficult for them to fulfil fixtures.

In a statement, Bweupe applauded rugby administrators who work tirelessly and make sacrifices for their teams to fulfil fixtures every week.

He said his executive would soon facilitate a rugby indaba to address the numerous challenges the sport was facing in Zambia.

“Our game is facing numerous challenges of which the biggest being sponsorship despite being the second largest followed sport in Zambia,” Bweupe said.

“We do have struggling clubs who are without sponsors but I salute the vibrant club administrators who continue to sacrifice on a daily basis for their teams to fulfil fixtures week in and week out so that our game does not die and to this effect, I wish to intimate that my executive and I will wishes to call for a rugby Indaba where we can come together as a rugby family to find ways to navigate some of the challenges we are currently going through”.

Meanwhile, Bweupe confirmed the resignation of ZRU Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Godfrey Ndunda and thanked him for his contribution to rugby.

Bweupe described Ndunda as a “fine gentleman” who accepted the non-paying role after the new ZRU Executive Committee took over the management of rugby in Zambia.

“The union cannot thank him (Ndunda) enough for the sacrifice and and selfless hard work. We accept his resignation with a heavy heart though inevitable and want to assure him that we acknowledge his role in assisting us to settle in our new roles at the time and he has left us better equipped to face the future,” said Bweupe.