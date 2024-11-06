(L-R) NGOCC executive director Anne Mbewe, African Union goodwill Ambassador for the campaign to end child marriage Dr Nyaradzai Gumbanzvanda and regional chairperson for young women network Thokozile Banda at an NGOCC media briefing - Picture by Dorothy Chaponda

(L-R) NGOCC executive director Anne Mbewe, African Union goodwill Ambassador for the campaign to end child marriage Dr Nyaradzai Gumbanzvanda and regional chairperson for young women network Thokozile Banda at an NGOCC media briefing - Picture by Dorothy Chaponda

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has congratulated the Women’s National Team for emerging triumphant at the Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa. The Copper Queens lifted their second Cosafa Cup crown on Saturday after edging South Africa 4-3 on penalties. In a statement, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Mbewe Anamela congratulated the team for its success at the tournament. “The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) congratulates the Copper Queens for emerging the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship winners, after beating hosts South Africa. We recall that only a year ago, the Copper Queens lost to Malawi in the final after winning the trophy in 2022. The consistency and sheer determination to reach three finals and win two is commendable....