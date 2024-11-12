Oriental Queries boxing promotion manager Christopher Malunga (c) speaking to the media during a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday 11th November. Picture by Chongo Sampa

Oriental Queries boxing promotion manager Christopher Malunga (c) speaking to the media during a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday 11th November. Picture by Chongo Sampa

ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotion has set aside a budget of K1.2 million for their highly anticipated WBC event scheduled for February 1, 2025, at the Government Complex in Lusaka. The ambitious investment underscores the promotion’s commitment to delivering a world-class boxing spectacle, featuring nine international bouts, including a highly awaited WBC title fight. Speaking at a press briefing today, promotion manager Christopher Malunga highlighted the event’s huge financial backing and the importance of its strong international lineup. “With a budget of K1.2 million, we aim to deliver a top-tier boxing event that will bring out the best of Zambian and international talent,” Malunga said. The evening’s highlight will feature a four-round contest between Zambian boxer Remmie Simbeye and Andre Kazadi...