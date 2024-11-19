ZAMBIA U20 Women’s National Team coach Charles Haalubono has declared the team ready for the COSAFA U20 Women’s Championship. Zambia will kickstart its campaign today with an opening fixture against Lesotho at the UJ stadium at 12:00 hrs. Speaking to FAZ Media yesterday, Haalubono stressed the need to rotate players during the tournament. He said the fusing in of Under-17 players had added value to the team. “Preparations have gone well, players are ready and good to go. Our approach, we have prepared in a way that we try by all means to press then immediately we get the ball we get goals. Then we will be having continuous games, there will be no time to rest, so it will...



