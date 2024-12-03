UNDER – 17 coach Ian Bakala says Zambia will defend its COSAFA title with the tournament kicking off tomorrow in Johannesburg, South Africa. This year’s tournament is being used as a qualifier for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) that will be hosted in Ivory Coast. Bakala said before departure for South Africa yesterday that his boys were ready to conquer Southern Africa once more and qualify to the junior AfCON. “We have a good side, two of them have played COSAFA and AfCON before, the two are motivating their friends and mentally I think they are coping up well, even the new guys are looking as if they have been here before which is good for the team....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here