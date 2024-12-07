COPPER Queens striker Rachael Kundananji has encouraged young girls and boys to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their dreams. Speaking during the Kick for Greatness Kundananji Football Tournament held on Thursday Afternoon in Bauleni, Kundananji said she was determined to help young girls by creating opportunities aimed at helping them to realise their full potential. State Lodge B defeated Mkandawire Combined School 2-0 in the final to win the Kick for Greatness Kundananji Football Tournament which had featured four teams. Runners up Mkandawire Combined School walked away with a trophy and a set of jerseys while Munali beat Kaunda Square to finish third and walk away with a shield and a set of jerseys. Kaunda Square walked...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here