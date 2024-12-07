THE Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola will this afternoon come alive when Power Dynamos host their bitter rivals, Nkana FC in a much anticipated Kitwe derby. Bragging rights will be at stake when the two rivals lock horns in what promises to be another electric clash of the titans. Both Nkana and Power Dynamos go into today’s derby having celebrated wins over Nkwazi and Green Buffaloes in their respective Week-14 fixtures last weekend. The Kitwe rivals have decided to take their battle to a neutral venue due to a lack of a modern stadium in Kitwe. Power Dynamos are currently top on the Super League table with 28 points, on par with second placed Kabwe Warriors while Nkana are sitting...



