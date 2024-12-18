THE 2024 CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Barbra Banda, has encouraged young girls in Zambia and all over Africa to be disciplined and work hard to achieve their dreams. Speaking after becoming the third female footballer from Southern Africa to win the CAF Women’s POTY Award at a colorful gala held at Palais Des Congress de Marrakech in Hiverrnage district, Banda said it was an honour for her to receive the recognition after enduring a tough season. Banda was left speechless after she was confirmed as winner of the POTY Award, beating fierce competition from Moroccan striker Sana Msouddy and Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. “I had so much to say but once I jumped on this stage everything has...



