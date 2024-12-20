NKWAZI have gifted the final ABSA Cup slot to Green Buffaloes after failing to secure a point against Lumwana Radiants. The police-sponsored outfit came undone at Lumwana Grounds in Solwezi yesterday, losing 1-0 to miss out on ABSA Cup qualification. Nkwazi needed a draw to qualify for the ABSA Cup ahead of their midlands rivals Green Buffaloes, who claimed the last spot after finishing the first round of the Super League on seventh position with 25 points. William Kamwanga scored in the 90th minute as Lumwana Radiants crippled Nkwazi’s wings. Buffaloes, who were involved in a 1-1 stalemate against Mufulira Wanderers on Wednesday night, completed the list of teams to compete in the ABSA Cup, joining Green Eagles, Red Arrows,...



