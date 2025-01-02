MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa has encouraged youths in his constituency who aspire to pursue football as a career to remain disciplined and avoid engaging in activities that could hinder their progress. During the prize presentation of the Miles Sampa Christmas tournament held at the Muchinga Grounds in Matero, Sampa encouraged youths to pursue football as a professional career. The K50,000 rich U16 tournament which included a fireworks display saw Soweto Academy crowned champions after edging Muchinga Rising Star 5-4 on penalties, following a 3-all draw in regulation time. Sampa said Matero was blessed with abundant talent that would take the world by storm with proper nurturing. “This is the festive season where we get to appreciate God and the...



