FAZ has called on its members to avoid using hate speech as campaigns heat up ahead of the association’s elections scheduled for March. FAZ Executive Committee member, Mwansa Kapyanga, has emphasized the importance of mutual respect among candidates as they seek to be considered for various FAZ positions. Kapyanga reminded members to focus on debating ideas rather than engaging in personal attacks. Kapyanga, who also serves as FAZ Northern Province Chairman, expressed his commitment to advancing football development agenda, highlighting the notable achievements recorded in 2024. “We are entering a very important year, and so much will happen in the coming months. Our focus remains on the football agenda, and we will continue to support and promote it as we...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here