POWER Dynamos Football Club is in mourning following the passing of its founder, Meyton Kaira. In a statement, Friday, the club confirmed that Kaira, who established the team as a youth club in 1971, passed away after an illness. “It is with profound regret that we announce the death of Mr. Meyton Kaira, founder of Power Dynamos FC, who died in the early hours of today, January 17, 2025,” the statement read. “Mr. Kaira founded Power Dynamos as a youth football team in Kitwe’s Ndeke township in 1971. As a club, we are deeply saddened by his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.” To honour their late founder,...



