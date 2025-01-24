THE Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has urged all its affiliates planning to attend this year’s Elective General Congress to ensure they are up-to-date with financial obligations. ZAVA Acting General Secretary, Isaac Manda, in a communique to affiliates, stated that delegates representing affiliates with unpaid dues for 2024 will not be allowed to participate in the meeting’s proceedings. Manda confirmed that the 2025 ZAVA General Congress will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia in Lusaka. He reminded ZAVA members of their responsibilities under Clause 9.1.4 of the ZAVA Constitution and emphasised the need for clearing outstanding dues. “All affiliates are advised to ensure that all outstanding dues for 2024 are paid...



