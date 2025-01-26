COPPER Queens coach Nora Hauptle is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere created by Zambian fans supporting their team in a high stakes game. The gaffer has emphasised the importance of a positive mentality and an insatiable hunger for success as key elements for the team to surpass its previous achievements. Hauptle, who recently signed a three-year contract with FAZ as Copper Queens gaffer, has been tasked with an ambitious mandate to guide Zambia to victory at the WAFCON, qualify the team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and secure a spot at the next Olympic Games. Speaking about her vision, Hauptle urged players to draw inspiration from stars such as Rachael Kundananji and Barbra Banda, whose drive and determination...



