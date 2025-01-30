VETERAN coach Patrick Phiri has cautioned the Chipolopolo against underestimating Comoros, who are regarded as underdogs in Group A of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco. Zambia will face tough competition in Group A from hosts Morocco, Mali, and Comoros when the tournament kicks off on December 21, 2025. The Chipolopolo will begin their campaign on December 22 against Mali, followed by a match against Comoros on December 26, before wrapping up the group fixtures with a clash against Morocco on December 29. Coach Patrick Phiri described the draws as challenging but noted that Zambia might have a better chance of beating Morocco than Comoros, who were likely to play as “party spoilers.” “We...



