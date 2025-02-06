FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) as part of efforts to enhance football development in the country. Kamanga highlighted FAZ’s recent provision of Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment to clubs as one of the key initiatives aimed at boosting the league’s competitiveness and professionalism. Addressing stakeholders during the official opening of the ZPL’s inaugural board meeting for the year 2025 in Lusaka, Kamanga emphasised the need for clubs to adopt professional management practices to attract sponsorship and investment. He encouraged the league to explore innovative ways to generate revenue, ensuring that member clubs benefited financially and achieved greater sustainability. Kamanga acknowledged the progress made by the ZPL since its establishment...



