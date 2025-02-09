Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has expressed confidence ahead of the upcoming FAZ elections, stating that he is not worried by the growing number of individuals declaring interest in his position. Kamanga, who has served as FAZ president since 2016, says he remains eligible to contest despite past legal battles. He confirmed that cases with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were resolved, clearing his path to vie for re-election. Nine candidates have successfully filed their nominations to challenge Kamanga in the highly anticipated elections set for March 29 in Livingstone. Among the prominent challengers are former FAZ vice president Emmanuel Munaile, former FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, and FC MUZA proprietor Keith Mweemba. Also in the...