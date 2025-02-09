MATERO Magic stamped its authority on Zambian basketball once again, clinching a 12th national championship in dominant fashion after dismantling Green Buffaloes 100-74 in Game 2 of the Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF) finals at a packed National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC) on Saturday night. The defending champions made light work of their opponents, completing a clean 2-0 series sweep. The game was effectively decided in the second quarter when Magic players turned up the intensity, stretching their lead to nearly 30 points and leaving Buffaloes chasing shadows for the remainder of the contest. Magic head coach David Musonda, elated after yet another championship victory, credited the team’s unity and long-term planning for its success. “I just want to say thank...



