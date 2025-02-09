ZAMBIA U-17 Men’s National Team coach, Ian Bakala, has named a 40-man provisional squad for the second phase of preparations ahead of the highly anticipated TotalEnergies U-17 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The prestigious tournament will take place from March 30 to April 19, 2025, in Morocco. Building on the momentum from the initial one-week training camp held in January, Bakala’s latest selection reflects a continued effort to fine-tune the squad ahead of the continental showpiece. Leading the pack is talented young midfield genius Mapalo Simute from Mukushi Rising Stars, alongside promising stars such as Abel Salim Nyirongo, Gabriel Phiri, and Jonathan Kalimina. The squad also features standout performers like Russel Kalbeta and Aston Chishimba from Atletico Lusaka, Jimmy...



