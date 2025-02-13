Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has revealed that the case involving FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and three others remains active. DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba clarified the matter in a statement issued yesterday, following multiple press inquiries. “As per procedure, the DEC submitted a docket of the case to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for guidance. Having reviewed the contents of the docket, the DPP provided the needed guidance to the DEC for further processing,” Tamba stated. “During the course of these interactions, consultations on the possibility of an out-of-court settlement commenced. This route is still underway”. Tamba assured that once investigations were concluded, the public would be informed. FAZ presidential aspirant Godfrey Chikumbi had...