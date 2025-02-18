ONLY three out of the 10 provincial seats on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee will be up for election after seven candidates scooped the other seats unopposed following the disqualifications of candidates. The structure of the FAZ executive committee consists of the president, vice-president, women representatives, and 10 executive committee members. These 10 members are elected as chairpersons at the provincial level, representing each of the 10 provinces. So far, the post of president, woman representative and seven committee members have been ‘filled’ after the candidates went unopposed as revealed by the FAZ electoral committee chairman Ronald Hatoongo yesterday. Those that will not be challenged are Chisanga Pule (Central Province), Patrick Ndhlovu (Copperbelt), Mweemba Mujala (Luapula), Joldan...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here