FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has branded as ‘pessimists’, those who questioned the possibility of introducing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Zambian Super League. In 2021, Kamanga announced that Football House intended to introduce the technology in the local league, two years later, the idea was piloted in the 2023 ABSA Cup final. Yesterday, the association launched the FIFA VAR workshop at Lusaka’s Fatmols Lodge, which is deemed as part of the implementation process of the technology in the country. In delivering a keynote address, Kamanga took a subtle dig at those who initially doubted the feasibility of the project in Zambia. He said Zambia could not afford to lag behind because there was no way of escaping VAR...



