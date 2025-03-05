IN a significant boost for Zambian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), the Zambia National Amateur League (ZNAL) will now be streamed exclusively on Inwit, following a groundbreaking partnership between MMA Zambia and the global video streaming platform. Announcing the deal during the partnership signing ceremony in Lusaka, Monday, MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush said the partnership would provide much-needed visibility for Zambian fighters and elevate the sport to international standards. “It is with great excitement that we officially announce the groundbreaking partnership between MMA Zambia and Inwit. Inwit will be the exclusive streaming platform for all Zambia amateur league events in 2025, making every fight accessible to fans across the country and beyond. This partnership isn’t just about broadcasting fights, it’s...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here