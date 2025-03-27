DEFENDING champions Red Arrows have edged Nchanga Rangers in a thrilling game of soccer played at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Visiting the champions, Nchanga Rangers came into the game with intentions of piling pressure on Arrows, who had failed to record a victory in their last three games. However, it was the champions who got off to a flying start as they drew first blood through Ackim Mumba in the 28th minute. Lazarous Chishimba was the architect of the goal, as his well weighted pass to Mumba allowed the attacker to fire a low volley into the net. Nchanga Rangers were not phased with the deficit though, instead, the visitors used it as motivation to push even harder...



