FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has stepped down as Chairperson of the National Team Technical Committee. FAZ General Secretary Charles Chakatazya says a new chairperson will be selected following Keith Mweemba’s decision to step down from the position. The FAZ president steps aside after chairing the committee for a year. In a statement released by the Association yesterday, Chakatazya also revealed the appointment of former Zambia U-23 Men’s National Team coach Peter Kaumba to the National Team Technical Committee. “We are pleased to welcome Peter Kaumba, a football legend and experienced coach, to the National Team Technical Committee. His knowledge and experience will add value to the committee’s work. I also wish to inform all football stakeholders...