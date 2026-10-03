Football Association of Zambia president Keith Mweemba making his remarks with FIFA VAR Instructor Jan Sikazwe, VAR Football technology technician Ramy Gamal and FIFA VAR Instructor IgorRadodcic during the official launch of the FIFA sponsored VAR second phase course in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Football Association of Zambia president Keith Mweemba making his remarks with FIFA VAR Instructor Jan Sikazwe, VAR Football technology technician Ramy Gamal and FIFA VAR Instructor IgorRadodcic during the official launch of the FIFA sponsored VAR second phase course in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has stepped down as Chairperson of the National Team Technical Committee. FAZ General Secretary Charles Chakatazya says a new chairperson will be selected following Keith Mweemba’s decision to step down from the position. The FAZ president steps aside after chairing the committee for a year. In a statement released by the Association yesterday, Chakatazya also revealed the appointment of former Zambia U-23 Men’s National Team coach Peter Kaumba to the National Team Technical Committee. “We are pleased to welcome Peter Kaumba, a football legend and experienced coach, to the National Team Technical Committee. His knowledge and experience will add value to the committee’s work. I also wish to inform all football stakeholders...