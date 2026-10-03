ZESCO Limited is moving the 1 MVA backup generator from National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola as part of efforts to prevent power interruptions during events in future. The relocation comes after a power disturbance interrupted the Zambia-Togo AFCON qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Tuesday, forcing a 20-minute halt in proceedings. ZESCO Stakeholder Relations Manager Rose Sibisi confirmed the utility company’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted power supply at the two venues. “This week ZESCO Limited issued a statement acknowledging that there was a partial disturbance of electricity supply during the Zambia-Togo game. ZESCO made a commitment in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art to ensure that measures are put in place...