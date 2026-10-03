THE Transitional League kicks off today, marking the start of a new chapter for Zambian football as clubs battle to see who will be crowned champions at the end of the season. Nkana head coach, Elijah Tana has backed his side to start the transitional season with a positive result in stream A ahead of their opening fixture against newly promoted Trident FC in Kalumbila. On the back of their disappointing 13th place finish last season, the 13-time champions begin their quest for revival with renewed hope as they travel to face Trident, who themselves will be seeking to prove that they are here to stay. Speaking in a pre-match interview, Tana declared his side ready to collect maximum points...