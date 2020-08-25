AUSTRIA based Chipolopolo striker Paston Daka yesterday showed his class when he bagged a brace in a space of 10 minutes as his club RB Salzburg played to a 2 – all draw against English champions Liverpool.

Liverpool played Salzburg in their final pre-season match ahead of their Community Shield final against FA Cup champions Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Daka opened the scoring three minutes from kick off before doubling the advantage seven minutes later.

Leading 2 – 0 at half time, Salzburg dropped their guard in the second half, allowing the six-time UEFA Champions League winners to comeback and level matters.

In the second half, English striker Rhian Brewster pulled on back on the 72nd minute before completing a comeback 10 minutes later to ensure the teams share the spoils.

Daka’s compatriot Enock Mwepu also started the game.