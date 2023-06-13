NOT long ago, I received a call from a friend who told me about an AI tool that could write articles as well as any journalist and could therefore one day replace me. Needless to say, I had to look into it for myself, only to find out that there is some truth to this statement; however, the platform was far from generating the kind of news-worthy writing that a human professional can generate.

I reached out to experts in the technology ecosystem, and the verdict was unanimous: ignore technological innovation at your own peril. In an interview with Richard Acheampong, Chief Commercial Officer at MTN: “The adoption of new technology has the potential to propel a career to new heights, offering advantages such as increased productivity, improved communication and more creativity. It is for this reason that we at MTN are encouraging all our stakeholders to “outdo” themselves by leveraging digital technology”.

Technology is vast; hence, narrowing down the tools one needs to succeed at work or in business is necessary. I narrowed down the three areas of problem-solving, knowledge acquisition and productivity enhancement as those that can be best supported by technology for career impact.

Artificial Intelligence for enhanced problem-solving

AI tools can potentially transform problem-solving in various industries by delivering data-driven insights and analysis. Use them to explore new knowledge areas, sharpen your prose, summarize lengthy articles, and even create fresh images and sounds.

A good example and by far the most popular AI platform, ChatGPT, may prove more useful for day-to-day tasks, as it can help professionals in various fields, from customer service to content development. With a simple instruction, which can vary from a sentence to a whole paragraph, you can ask this technology to write an email, organize information, write a whole meeting report or brainstorm an idea.

AI-powered systems, for example, in agriculture can analyse soil and weather data to optimise crop output, eliminate waste, and improve farming practices. This enables professionals to make informed judgements, solve complex problems, and effect positive change in their respective sectors. In the healthcare industry, AI may analyse patient data to forecast illness outbreaks, optimise resource allocation, and improve healthcare delivery.

Self-development Apps for Lifelong Learning

In Zambia, numerous self-development and learning platforms are available for individuals eager to progress in their careers. This includes platforms that offer free courses, such as Coursera, EdX, Udemy, Khan Academy, Codeacademy, and HavardX, just to name a few.

These courses offer an expedient path for Zambians to acquire new competencies and insights without disturbing their daily routines or commitments. Additionally, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are broadly accessible and free.

On the other hand, podcasts provide an excellent alternative for Zambians who appreciate learning while on the go. These podcasts cover a diverse range of topics, from entrepreneurial tactics to advancements in technology and popular culture. They can be freely accessed through platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast and Pocket Casts.

Productivity Apps: Increasing Productivity and Organisation

Time management and organisation are essential for career advancement, hence the importance of productivity apps. Tools like google calendar and todoist can help you to Stay organized by helping you to keep track of your tasks, deadlines, and projects. This can help you to avoid feeling overwhelmed and stressed, and it can help you to focus on the most important tasks.

Other tools like Evernote and Asana can help you automate tasks so that you can spend less time on repetitive work. This can free up your time to focus on more important tasks.

Another useful set of productivity apps are those that help you to communicate effectively with your colleagues and clients. For instance, small businesses can use tools such as Teams or Slack to keep in touch with clients and also share documents. They can also help you be more creative by providing tools to brainstorm, organize your thoughts, and collaborate with others.

Zambia is prepared for a global talent market

The adoption of these tools is now possible thanks to the wide availability of internet connectivity across Zambia. The recent 5G rollout has heralded a new era of connectivity and technical possibilities. In comparison to its predecessors, 5G networks provide much higher data speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity. This technology is a plethora of potential industries, including healthcare, education, transportation, and finance.

Professionals can embrace remote work, interact smoothly, and exploit upcoming technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) thanks to 5G’s improved connectivity and bandwidth. Individuals can broaden their views, discover new career paths, and contribute to Zambia’s workforce’s digital transformation by using the promise of 5G.