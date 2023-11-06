NKANA coach Ian Bakala says his players were punished for underrating Nkwazi in their 3-1 loss at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Things went sour for Nkana as early as the fifth minute when Isaac Ngoma benefited from a lapse at the back to hand Nkwazi the lead and set the home side on the path of defeat. It was not before long that Nkwazi doubled the lead in the 23rd minute through Brian Masanyinga who also benefited from a shaky Nkana backline. In the second half, Nkwazi were awarded a penalty in added time and Peter Mwangeni stepped up to take the spot kick, beating Nkana keeper Mangani Banda to stretch the lead. Nkana managed to get a consolation…...



