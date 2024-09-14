Greetings my sis,

Hope my question finds you well.

Am waiting to find out if the energy drinks have side effects if I drink them before sex, of course the intention is to be sexually strong either on my wife or girlfriend.

Kindly advise.

Thanks

From chingola.

Dear bo Chingola,

Thanks for reaching out. Well, I note your concern is that instead of sexual boosters, you are using energy drinks as a sexual enhancer. Well, let’s take a look at energy drinks.

Energy drinks seem to have become some students’ study tool, some long-distance drivers’ best friends and to some males, a secret bedroom weapon in the hope that it is not as lethal as mutototo when it comes to side effects. Evidence shows that energy drinks have been associated with problems of increased alcohol consumption and substance abuse. Energy drinks have high contents of caffeine and sugar. It’s a well-known fact that high levels of caffeine and sugar may cause:

• Mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts

• Increased heart rate and palpitations

• Increased blood pressure

• Risk of obesity

• Dental decay

• Renal disease

• Fatigue

• Insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction

• Risk of type 2 diabetes

• Headaches

• Stomach aches

What you put in your body matters and the wrong things can have negative effects. For your manhood strength, there are things you can do to promote its health by staying healthy, exercising, keeping blood pressure low, watching your weight and eating healthy foods.

At the back of your mind bo Chingola, you know that relying on an energy drink for you to “bomba umulimo” isn’t the best choice as too many energy drinks can lead to a lot of health problems. When you take too much sugar, the body has a hard time responding to it as it requires more and more insulin to help glucose enter your cells and if the body struggles to produce the right amount of insulin, it can be a first step towards type 2 diabetes. And the persistent high blood sugar levels damage the kidneys. The high levels of caffeine make one moody apart from just messing with your sleep and raising your blood pressure.

In Zambia now, we have a lot of energy drinks sold on the market, some from established companies while others are made illegally in some homes. It’s difficult to know the exact ingredients in these products and different people have different caffeine tolerance levels but in the long run, the long-term effects tend to be the same as you may become dependent on it.

It’s a concern when one needs an energy drink to be able to function well as a man. If you are a middle-aged man, you cannot be expected to run as fast as you did at 20 years old. Therefore, in order to improve one’s stamina as a man, the following steps are recommended:

• Start walking – just 20 to 30 minutes walking a day is good enough exercise to restore sexual performance.

• Eat the right food – rich green vegetables like bondwe, red tomatoes blended into juice, the famous watermelon, avocado, groundnuts, tute, fish are good for all.

• Paying attention to vascular health – ensuring high blood pressure, sugar levels is kept under control.

• Watching one’s weight – keep a healthy weight by engaging in regular exercises such as madalas soccer over the weekend or when time allows.

• Stay healthy – quit smoking, limit alcohol intake. Smoking reduces blood flow to the penis and excess alcohol has the same effect.

• Reduce on stress – stress and anxiety have a significant effect on sexual desire.

• Have proper sleep hours – testosterone levels increase with improved sleep.

• Monitor your medication – some medicines for high blood pressure, antidepressants affects one sexual drive. Speak to your doctor if you suspect they are affecting you sexually and your doctor may taper or change your medication.

• A good cup of ginseng tea with honey boosts blood circulation and a lot of men can benefit from this. Ginseng tea is sold in most of our chain stores if you go to the tea section and honey is readily available.

Bo Chingola, there is a reason why our elders feasted on imbalala (groundnuts) all day and why our mothers always made some tea in the evening. We could do well to learn from that by also feasting on the groundnuts and sipping on the honey or ginger tea in the evenings. It’s a healthier alternative than relying on that energy drink that can bring you complications in the long run.

Seek help when in need, visit a counsellor near you!

About the author

Aka Monde, is a licensed Professional Counsellor who holds a Master of Science in Counselling from the University of Zambia. She believes in the adage “a problem shared, is a problem half solved.” Speak to your pastor, church elder, elderly family member or see a professional counsellor when in need.

Email: [email protected]