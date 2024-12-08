We often complain about the dynamic vicissitudes that are part and parcel of human existence. Wading through the rough waters of our lives, we frequently reflect on the journeys of others with disdain and envy, believing them to lead easier lives. Albeit, the seemingly happier ones could be internally battling to hold everything together. The burdens of life, delightful or gloomy are always weighty to carry. In merrier times, we live with the fear of losing joy– whereas, in unhappy times, we live with the fear of getting stuck in the abyss.

What then is the ointment for humanity? It could be an acquisition of the ability to surrender to the sprawled-out expanse of the Universe. Human existence is busy gathering provisions of all kinds to better its fate — physically, emotionally, or mentally. The profound ponderance over life and death requires deprivation, a stark disassociation, and being provisionless. However, it also necessitates observing our actions and reactions to fluctuating life situations.

We often survive in human form with the seemingly innate capacity of herd mentality. If one were to experiment, it would infer that humans follow each other closely. The behavior patterns resemble starkly, the thinking processes all point to the similarities of humans. The ones who truly comprehend the principles of unique human life revise their ways of living. They grasp the concept of conversing about the vast cosmic force and the need to pull out of regular human programming.

This analysis is about traversing the slippery path of uncovering the hidden inevitabilities in human form. Our responsibility is to carry our life burdens and not be enamored by the life burdens of others. Others might be superficially carrying a lighter load of burdens but the consequences of their burden might be colossal. In effect, this means that the focus of our lives should be on resolving our problems without the additional worry of envy. If we are to be affected by what others are concerned with then we remain chained to the possibilities of failure in our lives.

Many a time, humanity has been on the edge of collapse. The lone probable reason is the inability of humans to seek beyond the basic creation process. The redundancy of living without awakening the want of spiritual growth creates an abysmal environment.

They might find themselves stuck in a cycle of the same activities, going to work, handling responsibilities, and returning home, but without any sense of fulfillment or purpose. The absence of spiritual exploration can result in a profound sense of longing that isn’t easily identifiable, yet it influences mood and outlook. It’s a journey that encourages self-reflection, connection with others, and a sense of belonging in a larger context. Without it, life can feel like a repetitive cycle, devoid of deeper significance or joy. Inherent in the human experience is the desire for meaning, and ignoring that desire can lead to a dismal existence, where one simply drifts through life without ever truly engaging with what it means to be alive.

To carry or not to carry on this journey is up to each individual, but for those who choose to embrace life, the rewards are a sense of purpose, connection, and joy.

