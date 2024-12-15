There were times when communicating was a cinch. However not so anymore. With the changing world, the language we have used to express ourselves has gone for an unneeded revamp. The youngsters of the present generation – the Gen-Z’s, not the millennials or whatever the previous generations were named – speak in a language that sounds completely alien. It reminds oldies of movies like “ Mars Attack” – full of space beings conversing in incomprehensible chatter.

Gen Z uses specific slang words when conversing (some of those slang words are now supposedly new words in the dictionary). If one isn’t in that generation, it can be difficult to figure out what those words actually mean. One may know the origins of popular slang words, but Gen Z slang may be a whole new ground.

The following are some of the “new words from Gen-Z dictionary” – The number one is definitely a ‘sus’, now why must we shorten a word and label it as a slang Gen-Z word, the word is an abbreviation for a suspect or suspicious—which describes suspicious behavior. Phew! What an enlightened vocab (pun definitely intended).

The second one – I’m dead is typically used as a response to something so funny, outrageous, and/or shocking that the speaker has figuratively died laughing (or just died). Variations include dead, I’m deceased, or simply the skull emoji. No wonder, the oldies are left scratching their brains at the real, hidden meaning of these new words.

The third one is ‘Bop’ – a really good song or a beat. Gone are the days when people simply said a good song to a seemingly good songs. It’s a Bop, Ladies and Gentlemen!

The fourth one – the list is long and exhaustive. The intention is to fit as many slang words as can be possibly compiled for this five – hundred words write-up. It could be done considering the uncanny interest of Gen-Z in shortening the words or showing off their linguistic skills or lack thereof. Promise no ‘cap’- Something that’s considered false or an outright lie. It’s most commonly used in the phrase “no cap,” which means “no lie.”

The fifth one is ‘drip’- a cool sense of style. It can refer to clothes or the way someone carries themselves.

The sixth one is ‘Ghosted’ – To stop communicating with someone out of the blue. This really spooks the wits out. The way social media works, this just has to be the most performed action word. Guess! The old has gotten even older. The grammar has seemingly lost its plot in the mire of new words.

To preserve the brain from an onslaught of a vapid lexicon let us blame the emergence of social media that has created a situation where the potential for slang virality has increased. Not only has social media become a new and efficient pathway for the spread of slang, but it also offers different incentives for the creation of new words.

What better way to become an influencer than to figure out some slang expression that can be spread and then traced back to you! Guess, the oldies need to bring back ‘rizz’ to play at the party.

