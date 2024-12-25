The Christmas period is akin to a tapestry woven with twinkling lights, beautifully decorated trees, good food, family reunions, old-age customs, and traditions. This beloved holiday heralds the arrival of unmatched joy. In winter wonderlands people gather around hearths to celebrate this festival with unmixed fervor. Each tradition associated with Christmas adds to the depth of this festive period. Some common traditions bind people in the spirit of Christmas – from decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, making cookies, writing letters to Santa Claus, singing carols, sending out Christmas cards, attending Christmas Mass, viewing Christmas lights, and gathering together for Christmas lunches.

Apart from the known traditions, certain known and unknown superstitions swivel around this celebrated holiday. Let’s unmask a few of these rich narratives that make Christmas the globally beloved holiday it is today.

The first one is love. This time of year is filled with superstitions about love divination, and most of them seem to be aimed at women. One superstition says that if a young woman walks backward around a pear tree nine times on her way home, she’ll see a vision of her future partner. Another one says that once she gets home she should throw a shoe over her shoulder towards the door. If the shoe lands with its toes pointing towards the door, it supposedly means she’ll get married within the year.

Another funny Christmas superstition surrounding love is that if young women hit pigs with a stick during the holiday, they might be able to guess the age of their future husbands. The idea is that the first pig to squeal will give them a clue: an older pig means an older husband, a younger pig means a younger husband, and if no pig squeals, it might mean she’ll stay single. Of course, there’s the problem of finding a pig to hit and not getting in trouble.

Superstitions aren’t just about love; they extend to food as well. For instance, when making Christmas pudding, it should be stirred from east to west to honor the journey of the Wise Men visiting Jesus. This act is believed to bring good luck, a wish, and for women, the hope of finding a husband within the year—though that may not seem appealing to everyone today! A coin is often hidden inside the pudding, and uncovering it on Christmas Eve is said to bring extra good fortune. While many of us enjoy the pudding on Christmas Day now, it’s important to remember not to cut it before Christmas Eve, and to save a piece for New Year’s Day. Traditionally, wealthier families would also stir in a ring for marriage and a thimble for prosperity.

Children are also part of these superstitions. Some believe that a child born on or around Christmas brings good or bad luck. Many cultures see a Christmas or Christmas Eve birth as a positive sign, but not everyone agrees. In Germany and Poland, being born during the twelve days of Christmas increases the chance of becoming a werewolf. Likewise, in Greece, there was a belief that a baby born during this time could turn into a kallikantzari, a half-human monster.

Weather is also part of Christmas superstitions. Some people think a windy Christmas brings good luck for the year ahead. Others believe the weather during the twelve days of Christmas predicts the weather for the same months in the new year. Despite the various beliefs tied to this celebrated holiday, people cherish the beautiful season and embrace feelings of faith, love, and warmth.

Regardless of the specific customs or messages that individuals might associate with the season, there is a common thread that connects all celebrations: the profound sense of faith, love, and warmth shared among family and friends. People gather to exchange gifts, share meals, and partake in various rituals that reflect their values and heritage. Even amid diverse practices, the underlying emotions—hope for the future, gratitude for the present, or nostalgia—create a sense of unity among people. This celebrated holiday reminds us of the universal human desire for connection and understanding.

