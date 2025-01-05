There was a time when going to the movies was a momentous occasion. Everyone in the family, from young to old, looked forward to the shenanigans of various actors and actresses. The euphoria of sitting with strangers and experiencing similar emotions was a remarkable feat. The entire theatre crowd laughed, cried, and got angry simultaneously. It was a feeling that remained etched in permanence.

People were often dejected when tickets were unavailable; it ruined their happiness. It was incredible how going to the theatres linked so closely to the quotient of happy and sad emotions. The oscillation between these emotions lingered long after people got to their homes. For the older generation, theatre was a routine breaker. For the middle-aged, it was reliving a dream while the youth reveled in their dreams woven within the magic of movies, for children, it was a core memory, the beauty of simply being with families.

However, in recent years, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have significantly changed the landscape of entertainment. With just a few clicks, audiences can access an extensive library of films and shows from their homes, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy diverse content. These platforms offer popular movies, independent films, documentaries, and exclusive series that may never reach traditional theaters. As a result, many viewers started to prefer the comfort of their living rooms over the experience of going out to a cinema. This shift created intense competition for theaters, which struggled to keep up with the rapid rise of digital streaming. The once-thriving movie-going experience began to lose its charm as people opted for the convenience and affordability of watching films on their devices. Unfortunately, the global pandemic accelerated this trend, leading to an explosion of new content on OTT services, as studios adapted to changing consumer behaviours. Theaters faced unprecedented challenges, including reduced attendance, operational restrictions, and the need to redefine their value placement in the changing expanse. This new dynamic has led to a rethinking of how films are distributed and consumed and forced theaters to critically assess their role in a world where viewers have endless options, at their fingertips.

Technology has widened the gap between families. The joy and freshness of watching movies in theatres have gone for a toss. This widened gap has put a shadow over the creation of memories. To revel in similar emotions with absolute strangers, with a careless fervor has become a thing of the past. Imagine a father coming home with movie tickets announcing a much-needed outing for the hardworking family! Imagine a mother ironing her best clothes and puting on makeup, to finally find a reprieve from the hum-drum of life! Imagine a young sister or brother prancing around dreaming of finding an outlet for their natural rush of adrenalin and passion! Imagine the baby of the family soaking in the excitement of family members! These imaginations have been stripped away by technology and replaced with a spiritless frame of mind. It is not practicable to turn back the clock, the strides by OTT have gone deeper and sturdier.

Theatres are slowly and surely dying and might perish in the future. Until that time arrives, we can only hope to enjoy the remnants. Let’s go for a movie has changed over to let’s watch a movie at my place!!! Well, It’s always wise to move along with the changes. To remain fixated on the past is not a virtue!

