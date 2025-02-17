Introduction

Last week we delved into a discussion around how the tobacco industry employs deceptive strategies to hook young people into consuming tobacco products. They employ tactics like positioning cigarettes near confectionaries, selling them near schools, and placing shops close to schools—thereby making tobacco products easily accessible to young consumers. Evidence from The Big Tobacco, Tiny Targets Zambia 2024 study underscores the urgency of addressing this growing public health concern. This week we state exactly what Zambia must do to shield its youth from these predatory industry strategies.

The Urgent Need for a Tobacco Control Law in Zambia

Zambia’s only and most effective safeguard is the enactment of a comprehensive tobacco control law, backed by a strong implementation mechanism. Without such a legal framework, Zambia remains vulnerable to aggressive marketing tactics that lure young people into tobacco use and normalise smoking. A comprehensive law will not only curb the industry’s influence but also align Zambia with its international obligations under the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC).

Zambia is not far from achieving this important measure as currently, it has the Tobacco Control Bill in place which incorporates some of the key provisions of the WHO-FCTC, provisions which are commendable. However, the inordinate delay, caused by a lack of consensus among key ministries resulting from conflicts of interest with regard to each ministry’s mandate and how the bill would affect them, has left the country vulnerable to continued targeting by the tobacco industry. Below, we outline why enacting this safeguard is essential for Zambia.

i. Increased Price and Taxes Associated with Tobacco

Making tobacco products less affordable is one of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco consumption, particularly among young people. The WHO-FCTC places an obligation on the government to ensure tobacco taxes and prices are regularly adjusted so as to make tobacco less affordable and less accessible over time. This is aimed at promoting lower consumption of tobacco products, especially among price-sensitive groups such as the youth.

ii. Ban Advertising, Promotion and Sponsorship of Tobacco

Elimination of all forms of direct and indirect tobacco advertising is another pertinent intervention that the WHO-FCTC contains, hence, Zambia a State Party being obliged to adopt such measure. Additionally, point of sale displays, promotional discounts, and sponsorship tactics should be made stringent because these are initiatives that attract young audiences. This can only be made possible by the presence of a law that is accompanied by hefty penalties to serve as a strong deterrent against non-compliance, otherwise, the industry has proven not to quit on these tactics evidenced by the lives of the young people at risk.

iii. Prohibition of the sale of Tobacco to minors

Protecting minors from exposure to tobacco products is also a fundamental step in reducing initiation rates. This can be achieved through the Tobacco Control law which should prohibit the selling of tobacco products to young people, and there should be mandatory age verification at all points of sale tobacco. Furthermore, retails outlets must be placed in a way that prevents direct access to tobacco products.

iv. Information, Education and Communication

Another critical measure incorporated by the WHO-FCTC espouses is the obligation on the government to implement public education, awareness, and information campaigns to prevent tobacco use. The industry thrives on misinformation and lack awareness. To counter this, enactment of the law would be the best way to ensure that these campaigns, community programmes and school-based education are conducted. The aim is to debunk the industry myths and state the dangers of tobacco consumption. These interventions must be continuous, and audience tailored to ensure effective delivery.

Conclusion

The responsibility now lies squarely with the Zambian government to act decisively and enact the Tobacco Control law without further delay. This law is a lifesaving instrument that will protect the Nation’s youth from the grip of tobacco addiction. Other countries have recognised that legislative action is the most effective means of safeguarding public health. For instance, Sierra Leone, with a higher smoking prevalence than its neighbors, enacted the Tobacco and Nicotine Control Act in 2022 to curb tobacco use, protect youth, and reduce the public health and economic burdens of tobacco-related diseases. This move reflects its strong commitment to the WHO-FCTC and safeguarding public health. Zambia needs to follow suit as every delay in passing this Bill gives the tobacco industry more time to entrench its influence.

About the Author:

Lucy P. Musonda is an Advocate of the High Court of Zambia-AHCZ, she currently works for the Centre for Trade Policy and Development as a Legal Researcher. She holds an LLB from the University of Zambia and currently pursuing an MBA at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh School of Business