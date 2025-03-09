For the past few weeks, I have felt completely exhausted. Even after a full night of rest, I’d wake up tired. Not just “I need a nap” tired, but bone-deep fatigue—the kind that makes even small tasks feel overwhelming. Running a clothing business, health coaching, writing, BEING diabetic, managing life—it’s easy to assume exhaustion is just part of the deal. But then I did something I hadn’t done in a while—I got my bloods checked. And guess what? I was low on iron. I also had other nutritional deficiencies. My body wasn’t just “tired” – it was struggling on a cellular level. This experience reminded me how burnout, exhaustion, and physical health are deeply connected. Sometimes, we assume stress and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here