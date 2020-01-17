How Rolland turned K5 into K84,007.93

Rolland Mpande Kanini described betPawa as family after he won K84,007.93 from just a K5 bet.

The Solwezi resident received K45,406.99 plus an 85% win bonus for betting on 17 legs. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30 legs.

He said: “I looked at the betslip and 11 games were green. I couldn’t believe what was going on. One after another the games were turning green. The last game was nerve-cracking. It ended 2-2. Then I asked myself if this was a dream or what? I had won!

“It is an overwhelming feeling. This is money only some people can dream of. Luckily, my dream came true. My luck has been increasing all the time. I’ve won K470, K7,800, K11,250 and now the big cheque. Gosh you guys are too good to be true. You even added free money on top. Bonus!

“betPawa is here like family, trying to change lives. Everyday someone is winning at betPawa. The bonuses are real. Just continue or open an account and you never know, you could be the holder of the big cheque like me.”

