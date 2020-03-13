How Thomas won BIG four times in 31 hours

- Local
How Thomas won BIG four times in 31 hoursBy Diggers Correspondent on 13 Mar 2020
So many Zambian BIG winners have been welcomed into the betPawa Hall of Fame already this year. However, nobody has ever won BIGGER than Thomas Kunda.
The Kitwe resident won four bets in 31 hours, staking just K39.46 in total (K12+K16+K10.46+K1) and winning K302,970.70 (K93,322.47+K93,734.63+K90,011.17+K25,902.43).
His bets had 22, 25, 27 and 23 legs to achieve 110%, 145%, 175% and 115% win bonuses. Those more than doubled his total winnings from K127,460.76 to K302,970.70. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30.
His final three bets depended on Liverpool beating West Ham. They were losing 2-1. He said: “I just gave up thinking Liverpool were losing. I didn’t even bother to check the following morning until betPawa called to congratulate me for winning BIG.
“The question I am still asking myself is why me and just how did this happen? I’m still in wonderland. I need to think clearly about how I am going to spend this money, but I will surely invest in some way.”
Are you the next BIG winner? Visit www.betpawa.co.zm
