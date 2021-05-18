A recovering drug addict receives his dose of methadone at a Medication Assisted Therapy clinic run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) at Karuri Level 4 hospital in Kiambu, Kenya, on October 3, 2019 - Picture by Njeri Mwangi/Reuters

A HAPPY and stable life is not possible in lawlessness. Families and communities are ravaged by fear, greed and unmitigated pursuit of depravity. Africa’s worst times have come from countries that have fallen into this fate of war lords, child soldiers, extremists, etc.. This can happen today and can be readily seen not only in Africa – where it has already reached West Africa, where Latin American Cartel members are killing locals and beginning their reign – but also in places like Mexico. It is significant, from the onset, to...