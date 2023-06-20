MAINA Soko Medical Centre recently successfully performed a complex brain operation on a 29-year-old female, which lasted seven hours. In a Facebook post by the Zambia Army, Tuesday, the brain surgery, which took place on June 9, 2023, was conducted by a team of highly skilled professionals led by Dr Godiwala Tossif, a Consultant in Neurology. “In a remarkable display of medical expertise and teamwork, Maina Soko Medical Centre recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing a complex brain operation. The operation, which took place on June 9, 2023, lasted an arduous seven hours and was conducted by a team of highly skilled professionals. The collaborative efforts of the medical staff at Maina Soko Medical Centre ensured a successful…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.